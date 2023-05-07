The Fratton faithful voice concern over key feature of season that's ultimately cost Portsmouth dearly

And their side’s sharing of the spoils was mostly on their minds as John Mousinho’s side closed the 2022-23 season with their 19th stalemate of the campaign.

That’s the second highest total in the division, with Lincoln’s 20 draws the standout figure.

Meanwhile, the same applies with Pompey’s home record, with 11 draws from 23 league games at Fratton Park also rivalling the Imps (14), who finished top for that stats as well.

Such issues inevitably cost the Blues a higher League One finish, with club closing the campaign in 8th place. Indeed, with a place in the play-offs there for the taking at one point, seven draws were recorded in their final nine games.

And that’s not lost on the Fratton faithful, who took to Twitter after today’s stalemate with air their views.

Here’s a selection of those comments.

@pompeymatt14: 2nd most draws in league 1 in the 2022/23 season, you’ll never sing that.

Paddy Lane rescued a point for Pompey against Wycombe today

@jakemeyers2015: Drawsmouth FC, They're The Team For Me.

@Ruffy_Roy: Another draw… this has cost us this season.

@gusbaxter98: Played some good stuff today, unlucky not to win.

@frattonlad: Anyone surprised that #Pompey finished this season with yet another #draw? Sums things up neatly.

Too many draws not enough wins. Lots of questions for the rookie boss to address over the summer. One thing is clear though: Bishop must stay.

@The1898PFC: I’m almost a perfect summary of our season, it ends in a draw. Some great football out there today thought Pompey really did move the ball around well. Lane was excellent, Bernard and Towler looked great.

@Ruffy_Roy: Draws have cost us this season though ultimately, top 6 would have flattered us as we were some way short of being genuine contenders for promotion.