Andre Dozzell has targeted becoming a complete midfielder at Pompey.

And the Blues new boy is aiming to bring his eye for the spectacular and goals to his role in the middle of the park.

Dozzell is looking to maintain his record of starting every league game, as John Mousinho’s side return to action in the Championship against West Brom on Sunday.

The 25-year-old will face competition from the likes of Abdoulaye Kamara, who impressed of the bench last time out against Sunderland, Freddie Potts, Owen Moxon and Terry Devlin for his place in the starting XI against the Baggies

Dozzell has spent a large part of his career operating at Championship level, with that experience evident in a competent start to his Fratton career after agreeing a 12-month deal.

The former QPR and Ipswich man isn’t hiding from the fact there is room for growth in his game moving forward, however.

A hallmark of his displays so far has been going diligently about the kind of work which often goes under the radar - something Mousinho tasked Dozzell with working on when speaking to him over his move.

Last term saw Dozzell bag three goals - including a spectacular winner for QPR at Middlesbrough.

There were further efforts against champions Leicester and the decisive strike for loan side Birmingham at Blackburn, during a loan stay at St Andrews over the second half of the campaign.

Dozzell sees no reason why more of the same can’t arrive at Pompey, as he looks to make strides in his game.

He said: ‘I think this is the right place for me to be to improve my game.

‘I try to bring a few goals and that is something I want to bring here, too.

‘But it’s everything like the stuff which goes under the radar. I want to be an all-round midfielder who likes to get on the ball and be good on the ball, I like to do everything.

‘It’s something I have to improve. Even before I signed, the gaffer told me what he felt I could improve on.

‘I enjoy doing it all but that is something I have to get better at.

‘Hopefully coming here I can improve with the coaches here. They will be able to sit down and outline what I have to do.

‘I have to do that and keep improving. As a 25-year-old I still have a lot to come.’