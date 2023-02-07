And the head coach is adamant the central defender remains a key first-team performer.

The deadline day arrival of Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United has put pressure on the former skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an encouraging debut at right-back, Mousinho views the 22-year-old as primarily a centre-half, earmarking him to rival Raggett, Ryley Towler and, when fit, Clark Robertson.

Nonetheless, Raggett continues to impress the new boss.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Sean has been brilliant for Pompey for a number of years now and, since I came in, has done a really good job. I think he’s been excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sean is incredibly aggressive, he’s a good defender, probably quicker than he looks and quite comfortable on the ball.

‘We’ve asked quite a lot of him defensively in terms of defending channels when we are pressing high, losing Zak (Swanson) when he presses a wing-back.

Head coach John Mousinho is convinced Sean Raggett can fit into his Pompey style of play. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘On the ball, we have looked to see if they are comfortable splitting the play, taking the ball under control and having a bit of calmness and composure at the back - and Sean has shown both sides of the game really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the way we like to play in terms of being really front footed and aggressive. A lot of that is about what the full-backs do and not sitting and holding the hand of the centre-half.

‘Not back in my day when I liked to be holding onto the holding midfielder and the full-back and never be exposed!

‘Ultimately, that’s the way football is going, with defenders exposed one-v-one and having to defend. That didn't used to be the case, it was defend in our box and squeeze up to the halfway line. That was it.

‘The game is changing – and modern defenders have to adapt to that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raggett’s ongoing fine service for Pompey also cannot be discounted.

With 177 appearances and 14 goals, he has been the side’s backbone under Kenny Jackett, Danny Cowley and now Mousinho.

What’s more, he’s the reigning holder of The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

Mousinho added: ‘Sean is very brave, he puts his head in where it hurts in both boxes and, if you actually break down his game, he is very defensively solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The art of defending is maybe going out of the game, but he can still defend. He’s always one of those you think is very, very solid to play against.