4 . Dane Scarlett

The promising Spurs talent shone in a two-man attack under Cowley, but the same can’t be said under Mousinho after being moved to out onto the left wing. Although he’s scored five goals in the league, Scarlett has registered just one since the new boss’ arrival having been moved out wide. He's also yet to record a assist, with his only contribution in that area coming against Bristol Rovers in August. Photo: Jason Brown