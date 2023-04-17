Pompey’s hopes of a play-off finish are fading by the week.
The Fratton faithful have attempted to dissect why the campaign has gone so horribly wrong, with injuries, Danny Cowley, formations, tactics and budgets all focused on at some stage or another.
But one of the most glaring issues is the lack of service and creativity within the team, with Pompey failing to make the most of 23-goal striker Colby Bishop’s physical and aerial presence.
Despite his impressive goal tally, crosses into the penalty area from wide positions is still of huge concern for John Mousinho.
To highlight the issue, we’ve taken a look at the goal and assist returns of the wingers Cowley and the new Blues boss has called upon this season in League One.
The numbers provided aren’t for the faint-hearted.
1. The area which has let Pompey down this season
From left: Ronan Curtis, Josh Koroma, Owen Dale. Photo: National World
2. Owen Dale
The Blackpool loanee hasn’t struggled for game time, having featured 40 times in League One so far. Despite his hard-working attitude on the pitch, two goals and five assists in the league has frustrated the Fratton faithful from a winger who has featured the most this term. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Josh Koroma
The summer deadline-day signing was the man highlighted by the Fratton faithful as the key to Pompey’s promotion push. And there was reason to believe after the on-loan Huddersfield attacker scored just minutes into his debut. However, only two goals would follow in Koroma's next 16 games for the Blues in League One. As a result of his disappointing return and performances, the winger had his loan stay terminated early in January. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Dane Scarlett
The promising Spurs talent shone in a two-man attack under Cowley, but the same can’t be said under Mousinho after being moved to out onto the left wing. Although he’s scored five goals in the league, Scarlett has registered just one since the new boss’ arrival having been moved out wide. He's also yet to record a assist, with his only contribution in that area coming against Bristol Rovers in August. Photo: Jason Brown