News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

The glaring area Portsmouth have been heavily let down by this season as League One play-off hopes fade: in pictures

Pompey’s hopes of a play-off finish are fading by the week.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

And Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury once again highlighted why fingers have been pointed at the Blues squad.

The Fratton faithful have attempted to dissect why the campaign has gone so horribly wrong, with injuries, Danny Cowley, formations, tactics and budgets all focused on at some stage or another.

But one of the most glaring issues is the lack of service and creativity within the team, with Pompey failing to make the most of 23-goal striker Colby Bishop’s physical and aerial presence.

Despite his impressive goal tally, crosses into the penalty area from wide positions is still of huge concern for John Mousinho.

To highlight the issue, we’ve taken a look at the goal and assist returns of the wingers Cowley and the new Blues boss has called upon this season in League One.

The numbers provided aren’t for the faint-hearted.

From left: Ronan Curtis, Josh Koroma, Owen Dale.

1. The area which has let Pompey down this season

From left: Ronan Curtis, Josh Koroma, Owen Dale. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Blackpool loanee hasn’t struggled for game time, having featured 40 times in League One so far. Despite his hard-working attitude on the pitch, two goals and five assists in the league has frustrated the Fratton faithful from a winger who has featured the most this term.

2. Owen Dale

The Blackpool loanee hasn’t struggled for game time, having featured 40 times in League One so far. Despite his hard-working attitude on the pitch, two goals and five assists in the league has frustrated the Fratton faithful from a winger who has featured the most this term. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The summer deadline-day signing was the man highlighted by the Fratton faithful as the key to Pompey’s promotion push. And there was reason to believe after the on-loan Huddersfield attacker scored just minutes into his debut. However, only two goals would follow in Koroma's next 16 games for the Blues in League One. As a result of his disappointing return and performances, the winger had his loan stay terminated early in January.

3. Josh Koroma

The summer deadline-day signing was the man highlighted by the Fratton faithful as the key to Pompey’s promotion push. And there was reason to believe after the on-loan Huddersfield attacker scored just minutes into his debut. However, only two goals would follow in Koroma's next 16 games for the Blues in League One. As a result of his disappointing return and performances, the winger had his loan stay terminated early in January. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The promising Spurs talent shone in a two-man attack under Cowley, but the same can’t be said under Mousinho after being moved to out onto the left wing. Although he’s scored five goals in the league, Scarlett has registered just one since the new boss’ arrival having been moved out wide. He's also yet to record a assist, with his only contribution in that area coming against Bristol Rovers in August.

4. Dane Scarlett

The promising Spurs talent shone in a two-man attack under Cowley, but the same can’t be said under Mousinho after being moved to out onto the left wing. Although he’s scored five goals in the league, Scarlett has registered just one since the new boss’ arrival having been moved out wide. He's also yet to record a assist, with his only contribution in that area coming against Bristol Rovers in August. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OnePompeyBluesDanny CowleyJohn Mousinho