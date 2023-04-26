And goalkeeper Matt Macey has sided with the Pompey supporters - giving a glowing reference over the outstanding qualities which the 20-year-old possesses.

The defender has shone since his switch from Bristol City in the transfer window, slotting seamlessly alongside Sean Raggett at the heart of the defence. That had seen Towler feature 16 times before his half-time withdrawal against Port Vale at the start of the month.

Indeed, the young defender would make just one appearance off the bench over the Blues’ next five games, with Clark Robertson the preferred option by John Mousinho after his return from injury.

However, in a much-changed side against Accrington last Saturday, the ex-AFC Wimbledon loanee would make a surprise return to the starting line-up alongside Di’Shon Bernard. And Towler would put on another faultless performance, with fans on social media calling for the pair to be the chosen centre-back partnership going into next season.

Despite his recent absence from the team, Macey has admired the defender’s qualities since his January switch and insisted the youngster would not be affected by spells out of the squad.

‘He’s been brilliant,’ he told The News. ‘To come in and play this many games in a position which is generally associated with a bit of experience just shows the talent and the mentality he has.

‘He’s shown that he has got the experience beyond his years and gives a really calming presence to the people around him. At such a young age it’s really impressive.

Ryley Towler.