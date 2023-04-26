News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
1 minute ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
35 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
1 hour ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

The glowing Portsmouth reference over ex-Bristol City man as defender emerges as latest fans’ favourite

Ryley Towler has certainly emerged as the latest fans’ favourite with the Fratton faithful since his January arrival.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

And goalkeeper Matt Macey has sided with the Pompey supporters - giving a glowing reference over the outstanding qualities which the 20-year-old possesses.

The defender has shone since his switch from Bristol City in the transfer window, slotting seamlessly alongside Sean Raggett at the heart of the defence. That had seen Towler feature 16 times before his half-time withdrawal against Port Vale at the start of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed, the young defender would make just one appearance off the bench over the Blues’ next five games, with Clark Robertson the preferred option by John Mousinho after his return from injury.

Most Popular

However, in a much-changed side against Accrington last Saturday, the ex-AFC Wimbledon loanee would make a surprise return to the starting line-up alongside Di’Shon Bernard. And Towler would put on another faultless performance, with fans on social media calling for the pair to be the chosen centre-back partnership going into next season.

Despite his recent absence from the team, Macey has admired the defender’s qualities since his January switch and insisted the youngster would not be affected by spells out of the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He’s been brilliant,’ he told The News. ‘To come in and play this many games in a position which is generally associated with a bit of experience just shows the talent and the mentality he has.

‘He’s shown that he has got the experience beyond his years and gives a really calming presence to the people around him. At such a young age it’s really impressive.

Ryley Towler.Ryley Towler.
Ryley Towler.

‘It hasn’t been anything he’s done (coming out of the team) but that’s the way football is. He’s a good professional, he’s very level headed and I’m sure he’ll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself even more. He’ll be one of those players that will be completely ready to step back in when he’s needed.’

Related topics:Matt MaceyPortsmouthPompeySean RaggettAccringtonPort Vale