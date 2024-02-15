The 30-year-old central defender reached the notable landmark following his 227th outing for the Blues in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Cambridge United.
By doing so, he heads an impressive list including fellow former Player of the Seasons, FA Cup winners, First Division title winners, League Two title winners and several Pompey Hall of Famers.
Here are the Blues’ top-14 appearance makers since January 2000...
1. Sean Raggett - 227 games
Initially arriving on a season-long loan from Norwich in July 2019, Sean Raggett joined Pompey permanently in the summer of 2020 and remains their longest-serving player. Picture: Jason Brown Photo: Jason Brown
2. Ronan Curtis - 226 games
A bargain buy from Derry City in July 2018, Ronan Curtis rapidly became a fixture in Pompey's side as a goal-scoring winger. He was part of a team which twice reached the League One play-off semi-finals, won the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy and also lost in the 2020 final. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages Photo: Jez Tighe
3. Linvoy Primus - 219 games
Signed in July 2000 following a successful trial under Tony Pulis, the defender established himself as a huge Fratton Park favourite with his battling displays and never-day-die attitude. Won the 2002-03 First Division title, The News/Sports Mail's Player of the Season and later inducted into Pompey's Hall of Fame. Picture: Neal Simpson/EMPICS Photo: Neal Simpson
4. Gareth Evans - 218 games
Signed in July 2015 following a trial, Gareth Evans went on to enjoy tremendous success at Fratton Park. A key part of the side which won the 2016-17 League Two title under Paul Cook, he was also man-of-the-match in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final triumph over Sunderland. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP Photo: Graham Hunt