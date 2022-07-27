Harry McKirdy is among the promising attacking players operating in League Two and the National League who could be interesting Pompey and their rivals.

The hottest lower level attacking talent Portsmouth, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co could land this summer

Pompey are in the market for exciting attacking players operating at a lower level this summer.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 6:00 pm

Of course, the Blues could well plunder Premier League and Championship academies for loan gems to get their final players in before September 1.

But Danny Cowley has hinted there is a deal advanced for a young talent operating at a lower level.

So we’ve looked at some of the hottest prospects from around League Two and the National League who could be interesting Pompey and their rivals.

1. John McAtee

A deep-lying striker, the 23-year-old impressed with Grimsby last term producing 16 goals and eight assists for the Mariners.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Ruben Rodrigues

A player Danny Cowley will know all about having watched Notts County a fair amount last term. Can play as an attacking midfielder or striker - hit 20 goals and six assists in the National League last term.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Olly Dyson

Known for his versatility, the 22-year-old can play right-back, ring wing or in the middle of the park and delivered eight National League assists last season.

Photo: Julian Finney

4. Greg Olley

Wyscout shows an off-the-chart assist return for the Gateshead winger last term, with the former Newcastle talent returning a whopping 20 assists in the National League North.

Photo: Stu Forster

