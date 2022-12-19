And the skipper has even insisted the West Brom loanee can hit the heights achieved by former Blues goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout performers in a difficult start to the campaign for Danny Cowley’s men, after arriving on a year-long switch from the Hawthorns.

Griffiths was chosen as the next man by the Pompey boss to full the large void left by Bazunu when his stay came to a close at the end of last term.

The Republic of Ireland number one was rewarded with a £15m switch to rivals Southampton in the summer after his magnificent spell at PO4 last season.

Despite facing some criticism in the early part of his spell at Fratton Park, the England youth international has been impressive, having kept seven clean sheets in 22 outings in all competitions to date for the Blues.

The keeper was Pompey’s brightest spark in a difficult defeat to MK Dons on Saturday, coming to the rescue on a number of occasions in the 2-0 defeat.

Following that display, Robertson has claimed Griffiths has all the qualities to achieve the same career success as his predecessor Bazunu.

Josh Griffiths

He told The News: ‘He’s been very good.

‘He made a great save in the second half (against MK Dons) but he’s not done a lot wrong for us. I don't think he had much to do either today (on Saturday) and that’s just credit to him.

‘They’re both very good goalkeepers in different ways.

‘Gavin has got an excellent move into the Premier League and there's no reason why Josh can’t kick on and have the same career as Gav because he is so young.

‘As a young goalkeeper, you’re going to make mistakes over the course of the season, everyone makes mistakes in a season.

‘I think he’s come through that strong and he’s been very good for us.