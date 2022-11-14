This was made evident following their disappointing Charlton defeat and for his role in Hereford’s opener in the FA Cup first round.

Griffiths has appeared in every game in League One for Danny Cowley’s men this term, keeping five clean sheets.

Although blame has been directed at him by fans, the keeper admitted he is not fazed by supporters' criticism.

And instead insisted he’s loving his time at Fratton Park so far following his arrival on a season-long loan from West Brom.

He told The News: ‘First and foremost I’m really enjoying it.

‘I love the club and everything about it, that’s the most important thing and I’m happy I’m playing good football.

‘There’s always stuff I could improve on and get better on and I feel I am getting better.

‘I haven't seen any of that (criticism) and I’ve tried to stay away from that.

‘When I first started my career I would’ve looked at that and it was in the back of my head.

‘I know I am going to get criticised, the fans are passionate and are fully entitled to their opinions, which I obviously respect. Any goalkeeper can get criticised.

‘I always come in and I always try my hardest and do my best.

‘I’m a Pompey player for the season and I’m putting everything into that. I just want the club to do as well as possible.

‘I don’t look at criticism so if you don’t look at it, it can’t hurt you. I try to keep myself in a little bubble mentally.

‘It’s always good to be happy off the pitch as well, which I am because it’s a lovely place to live.

‘If I read it I would be affected, that’s why I don’t read it and I don’t think any players do.’

Griffiths has undoubtedly been at the forefront of criticism from the Pompey fans this term.

Although he isn’t affected by the stick, the keeper is adamant players will struggle if they let noise get to their head.

‘That is the hardest part of being a player, especially as a goalkeeper.’ He added.

‘You are always going to get criticised, when goals go in you will get looked at.