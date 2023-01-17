Former Pompey coach Ian Foster leapt to the top of the bookies’ odds overnight as the Blues close in on their new head coach.
But why is Paul Cook’s former assistant now seen by many as the man to lead the Blues into a brand new era under director of football Richard Hughes?
Well, you just have to look at his achievements ever since saying goodbye to the club in February 2017 – just months before Pompey lifted the League Two title on the final day of the 2016-17 season.
Former Blues coach Ian Foster is among the favourites to be named the new head coach at Pompey
2. 2017 UEFA Under-17 European Championship runners-up
Just three months after his move to the England set-up as a national specialist (out of possession) coach, Foster was part of the Steve Cooper-led England Under-17 coaching team that guided the young Three Lions to the 2017 U17 European Championship final - a game they lost on penalties to Spain. Included in the England side for the tournament were then rising stars Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Emile Smith Rowe.
3. Under-17 FIFA World Cup winners 2017
After seeing England's under-17s cruelly beaten by Spain at the Euros in Croatia, Foster was again part of the national set-up that travelled to India the same year for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. And on this occasion, there was to be no final heartache as the young Three Lions lifted the trophy for the first time ever thanks to a 5-2 win over the Spanish. Then young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster secured the tournament's golden boot following his eight goals. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images
4. Appointed England Under-18s head coach
Following his stint with the under-17s and two more UEFA European Championship campaigns, Foster was promoted to under-18 head coach in August 2019. Because of Covid, no championships were held at this time. However, in the nine games played by the U18s in his period in charge, seven games were won, while two ended in a draw. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.
