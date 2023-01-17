3. Under-17 FIFA World Cup winners 2017

After seeing England's under-17s cruelly beaten by Spain at the Euros in Croatia, Foster was again part of the national set-up that travelled to India the same year for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. And on this occasion, there was to be no final heartache as the young Three Lions lifted the trophy for the first time ever thanks to a 5-2 win over the Spanish. Then young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster secured the tournament's golden boot following his eight goals. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

