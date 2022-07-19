Hugely-respected south-coast sports journalist Pat Symes passed away last week at the age of 71 following a long illness.

Unfortunately, the outcome was just the single point, recognising that not all of us are cut out for football management.

Indeed, Symes’ talent lay in journalism, a career which began at The News in 1969, arriving alongside Ian Darke, shortly before man walked on the moon.

He would go on to forge a career which established him as one of the south coast’s foremost national newspaper writers and a highly-respected sports book author before last week’s passing at the age of 71.

An accomplished and flexible writer, at The News he worked in news and sport, while was even dispatched to the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 to report on Jimi Hendrix’s eagerly-anticipated performance.

After leaving The News to cover the 1974-75 Ashes series, he returned to Southsea and joined the M&Y News Agency, becoming a partner in 1979.

With that inimitable unflappable manner, during the subsequent 40 years Symes supplied Pompey and Hampshire Cricket Club coverage to national newspapers, along with Southampton and his beloved Bournemouth, while also gained employment at Radio Victory and Radio Solent.

Symes’ first Blues manager was Ian St John and he was present in May 1977 when the press pack informed the Liverpool legend of his sacking.

‘There was no press conference organised, we just drifted down to Fratton Park to get some reaction. It was mob handed, Southern Television, Radio Victory, they were all there.

‘There was a passageway at Fratton Park and St John appeared at the top of these wooden stairs leading to his office and, looking down at us, asked “What are you lot doing here?”.

‘We said “We’ve been told you’ve been suspended”. At that point, he said “Well, that’s news to me”. He didn’t know he was going to be removed, nobody had told him – and then he started to cry.

‘It was this farcical situation where there were at least six men, vying for position, and above us was St John saying “What are you talking about?”. It was strange seeing this Scottish hardman reduced to tears.’

Symes’ time on the Pompey and Hampshire beat saw him forge a close friendship with The News’ legendary sports reporter Mike Neasom.

On one rare occasion, he managed to beat Neasom to the story of reserve goalkeeper Phil Figgins being converted to a centre-forward during an injury crisis.

The article appeared in the Daily Mirror as a page lead, with St John quoted extensively.

‘As a young freelancer, St John took pity on me. Once I said “I’m desperate for a story”. So he replied: “I’ll give you one,’ said Symes in March 2021.

‘Mike (Neasom) rang me up the next morning, apoplectic, you could virtually smell the cigar smoke coming up the phone.

‘He said: “It’s not true, though, it’s not true”. I think we all knew it wasn’t true, but St John had obviously considered it and liked to be in the national papers!’

When Jimmy Dickinson replaced St John as manager in May 1977, he kept them in Division Three, claiming three points from a possible four to retain their status.

Dickinson was much-loved at Fratton Park, regarded as one of the club’s finest players, although, during two years in charge, did consult Symes over team selection on two occasions.

‘Often you would say “What’s your team going to be”. He maybe wouldn’t tell you the exact line-up, but would helpfully point you in the right direction.

‘On one occasion, he said something like: “I’m not quite sure about Peter Denyer here and whether to play him. What do you think?”.

‘I replied: “Try him on the left side, he seems to have a decent left peg”. To which he responded, “Yeah, that’s not a bad idea”.

‘The next day when we got to the ground, there it was, my team! I thought “I picked that one” – and Pompey collected an unexpected point against Chesterfield or someone.

‘Jimmy did the same the following week, picking my brains a second time, I think he just wanted another opinion, the poor fella.

‘That ended up being a defeat. So my Pompey record as manager is a defeat and a draw!’

In addition to his extensive national newspaper work, for the last 25 years Symes headed Wisden’s Hampshire coverage.

That strong association with firstly Northlands Road and then the Rose Bowl saw club greats Malcolm Marshall and Shaun Udal entrust Symes with their autobiographies, with both well received.

In total, he wrote 10 books, among them Sleeping Giant Awakes and Stay Up Pompey,reflecting Harry Redknapp’s glorious first Blues spell.

In recent years, Symes’ flexibility was also demonstrated through work as a freelance lecturer on Solent University’s journalism courses, where students were fortunate to be taught by one of the finest reporters in local circles.

Pat Symes passed away last week at the age of 71 following a long illness and survived by his wife Linda, daughter Aimee, sons Paul and John and eight grandchildren.