Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryley Towler has a return to his boyhood club circled as his Championship red letter day.

The Pompey favourite admitted going back to Bristol City is the occasion he’s looking forward to next term, after securing League One title glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towler was front and centre in the final-day celebrations at Lincoln City, as he came back into John Mousinho’s starting XI for the 2-0 win at Sincil Bank.

The 21-year-old may have had a limited amount of football this season, but has spoken about his happiness at Fratton Park as he makes his way in the game.

It’s a sentiment which is reciprocated by the Pompey football operation, with the classy defender viewed as a player with a bright future at PO4.

Towler is part of Mousinho’s future plans, as he aims to vie for a starting place in his back four next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is something the 2023 arrival is looking forward to, but it’s not the sides dropping out of the Premier League on his radar when fixtures are released in June.

It’s a return to his old Ashton Gate stomping ground the likeable talent is really anticipating.

He said: ‘I can’t wait for next season, I really can’t wait.

‘And going back to Bristol City will be amazing. I love it there. It’s my hometown club. I’ve grown up supporting them, and it will great to go back and see some familiar faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the first one straight away I’ll look at when the fixtures come out. I’ll be having a little lookout for that straightaway, I can’t wait to go back there.’

Towler will battle it out with the likes of Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre and Conor Shaughnessy for a place in Mousinho’s back line next term, while it remains to be seen what the future holds for Sean Raggett who is out of contract.

The former AFC Wimbledon knows he has a battle on his hands, but can take solace from the fact he’s viewed as a player with big Pompey potential by his head coach and staff.