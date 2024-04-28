Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryley Towler savoured a winning final-day Pompey return and smiled: I loved every single minute.

The popular defender served up a man-of-the-match performance, as he came back into John Mousinho’s starting XI for the League One sign off at Lincoln.

Towler shone on his first start since January in the 2-0 win at Sincil Bank, with a carnival atmosphere among the 1,000 travelling Blues faithful.

The 21-year-old has no issue with his lack of playing time, with Pompey’s defence excelling on the way to winning the championship.

But Towler was thankful to be able to come in and make a strong impression, as Pompey said farewell to the third tier after seven seasons.

He said: ‘It’s good to be back in - and I loved every single minute of it.

‘I was just so happy to go out there and play, no pressure and just enjoy myself. It was playing football with my mates.

‘I’ve missed playing, but the boys have been outstanding all season. So I just wanted to keep knocking on the door and when I got the chance try to take it.

‘I just wanted to keep my head down, work hard and take the opportunity when it comes.

‘I’ve got a lot more to come, I know that. I’ve not had many chances because the boys have been unbelievable.

‘I want to play and I want to enjoy it - and I enjoyed being out there. You just need to be ready, so I’ve jumped in and we’ve managed to keep a clean sheet as well.’

More memorable scenes unfolded in the wake of the Lincoln victory, as Pompey’s players and staff partied with travelling fans.

That continued from the scenes in the wake of the title being sealed, and the Blues being presented with the League One trophy against Wigan.

Towler was thankful that he’s been a part of a special period.

He added: ‘Celebrating with the fans at the end was brilliant.

‘To just be a part of it and celebrate with the fans when we scored. To be a part of it at the end, it’s some feeling honestly I’m over the moon to play. These are memories which will last a lifetime.

‘I can’t explain how good of a feeling it’s been to be a part of the parties and celebrations.