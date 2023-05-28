The key factors behind trailblazing Portsmouth move as standing returns to Fratton End

But Blues chief executive Andy Cullen revealed safe standing has to be introduced for home fans next season – to safeguard capacity at Fratton Park.

Plans are in place to phase in 1,500 seats, starting with the back three rows of the stand in time for the 2023-24 season.

How those seats are allocated in terms of home and away support will be flexible, with it a requirement for safe standing to be available to both sets of fans.

The back of the Fratton End has been identified as an area of persistent standing, which means licensing chiefs would have the power to reduce capacity if Pompey didn’t take action.

That all factors into the renovations taking place, with the club working to take the ground’s capacity to around 21,000.

Cullen feels safe standing will work well with the Fratton End’s culture, with there certainly the demand for its inclusion.

Safe standing is coming to the Fratton End. Picture: Habibur Rahman

With it costing around £160 per seat it’s another financial commitment from Tornante which will not actually increase capacity. It will, however, protect the work being carried out to modernise Pompey’s home.

Cullen said: ‘We’re responding to lots of things in the Fratton End.

‘The government has legislated football stadia can introduce rail seating, effectively safe standing in grounds.

‘That has a bit of an implication on persistent standing issues. If safety authorities can identify areas of persistent standing in stadiums, they can say unless you put rail seating into those areas they are going to close your capacity down.

‘That would be criminal having made all these improvements and safeguarded our capacity if that was to happen to us.

‘Our two areas of persistent standing problems are in the away end where away supporters come to Fratton Park. That’s true of a lot of away sections at stadia.

‘In terms of the home section, we have a problem in the Fratton End in a v effect which goes from about row AA and funnels up the centre wing sections on both sides.

‘So we’re going to introduce safe standing over time across the back 15 rows of the Fratton End.

‘We’ll start with the back three or four which will hopefully be done in time for the start of the season.

‘We’re doing some work so the Bristol City friendly will be limited to the north and south stands, that will give us ample opportunity to complete the work.

‘We’ve completed a consultation survey with the affected supporters, which gives us an idea of anybody who’s uncomfortable with the prospect of safe standing coming into those areas, so we can find alternative solutions.

‘It’s something we’re going to have to do and it will add to the Fratton End.

‘I know it’s something supporters have been campaigning for over a long period, and I’m pleased we’re going to be at the forefront by introducing it at Fratton Park.’

