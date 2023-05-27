Watch: Latest video footage from inside Portsmouth's Fratton Park as Milton End work takes shape
The News was welcomed into Fratton Park this week for a guided tour as work continues on the Blues’ famous old home.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Jordan Cross was shown around by chief executive Andy Cullen as attention focuses on the Milton End – the latest phase of PO4’s £11.5m redevelopment.
Watch the video provided to get a real sense of the work taking place and for an update on plans for the Fratton End.