News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Watch: Latest video footage from inside Portsmouth's Fratton Park as Milton End work takes shape

The News was welcomed into Fratton Park this week for a guided tour as work continues on the Blues’ famous old home.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Jordan Cross was shown around by chief executive Andy Cullen as attention focuses on the Milton End – the latest phase of PO4’s £11.5m redevelopment.

Watch the video provided to get a real sense of the work taking place and for an update on plans for the Fratton End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The Fratton Park verdict on Portsmouth match days, parking, food & drink, safe s...
The old control tower in the north-east corner of Fratton Park has been demolished in recent weeks Picture: Habibur RahmanThe old control tower in the north-east corner of Fratton Park has been demolished in recent weeks Picture: Habibur Rahman
The old control tower in the north-east corner of Fratton Park has been demolished in recent weeks Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:Fratton ParkPortsmouthAndy CullenBlues