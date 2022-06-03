Star-studded line-ups were greeted with a rapturous applause when they walked onto the pitch – and those in attendance weren’t disappointed by what was served up.

In an enthralling encounter, the match finished 8-6 to the Fratton representatives, in what was a great occasion.

Here are the key moments from the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup.

Pitman has Portchester purring

Brett Pitman started up front for the Blues, and showed why he’s still playing professionally by producing two sublime lobs in quick succession.

Only three minutes into proceedings, he caught the goalkeeper off his line from 25 yards and dinked the ball into an empty net.

He then repeated the trick 10 minutes later to double the scoring for those in royal blue, by lifting it into the back of the goal once again.

Brett Pitman started up front for Pompey Legends in the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Yak is back

Another former favourite for the south coast heroes who featured was Yakubu.

The ex-Pompey and Middlesbrough man rolled back the years during the first half, too, by netting the fourth of the afternoon.

After neat inter-play up the pitch, the ball fell to David Norris – who teed up the now 39-year-old before he calmly slotted into the near post.

He was then moved into unfamiliar surroundings of left-midfield during the second half!

Norris, Davis & Taylor catch the eye for different reasons

The midfielder who set up ‘The Yak’ was running the show, and was constantly being reminded of his south coast derby heroics from 2012.

Fans were chanting affectionate chants towards the ex-Leeds man thanks to his late equaliser against Southampton at St Mary’s for Michael Appleton’s side in the 2-2 draw.

As Sean Davis also swapped sides at half-time, he was without a shirt to wear – so he changed into ex-Saints defender Jason Dodd’s, which saw him the subject of comical, less savoury, chants!