That’s according to The News’ Blues reporter, Pepe Lacey, who believes the midfielder’s potential departure would go against the blueprint that’s been adopted under sporting director Rich Hughes

The 22-year-old’s future remains one of the biggest talking points heading into the summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should he fail to sign a new contract, Mingi would depart for free – months after being linked with a move to the Championship.

And with the Blues then only receiving training compensation in return, it would raise serious questions over the structure now in place at Fratton Park of buying and developing young players to turn into profit.

That’s the view of Lacey, who believed there would be opposition from the Fratton faithful should Mingi leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast, he said: ‘There’s going to be some opposition because Jay has a lot of fans at Pompey.

‘He’s 22 and fits the model. The whole regime at the moment is about bringing in players 23 and under, building them up and getting a profit on them.

Jay Mingi

‘Pompey could then be letting a player who fits that bracket leave for free. So there is that argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I and other fans would love him to stay because he is one for the future and can build him up.

‘But, currently, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be here next season which is going to be a huge frustration to a lot of Pompey fans. It goes against the whole regime that Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes have been talking about for the last couple of years.

‘They’re then letting a young player with huge potential go for free. It’s going to be one to keep an eye out on for the early parts of the summer window because it will be interesting to see how it pans out.’

Mingi is yet to feature under John Mousinho at senior level, which has prompted serious questions from fans whether the midfielder is in the new boss’ plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And because of this, it appears Mingi might not be playing his football at Fratton Park next season - according to Lacey.

‘There has been a lot of speculation about him, with people asking why he hasn’t been in the team?

‘He’s yet to play in the league under Mousinho, he played in the Hampshire Cup but hasn’t been seen since and there’s talk coming out from his agent in recent weeks so there is plenty of discussion about him.

‘Jay, in January, was in the running to be Pompey’s young player of the season, alongside Zak Swanson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I loved watching Jay play and seeing this young player emerge, he was called upon when there were injuries and looked impressive.

‘He picked up the injury and the change in manager hasn’t helped him and it’s been a tough second-half of the season for him. Every time he appears to come back he then picks up a knock.