The landmark Portsmouth’s 3,000-strong travelling army hit with Charlton Athletic show of force

Pompey fans making themselves heard at Charlton

A 3,000-strong away following travelled to The Valley and were in full cry for the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

The atmosphere from the away end made it one of the finest of the season, as supporters pushed their team forward relentlessly.

And of course there was plenty of flack for Addicks boss Nigel Adkins, thanks to his associations with his former club from along the M27.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans making themselves heard at Charlton

A look at the numbers confirms Pompey’s away support was comfortably the highest away following in the bottom two tiers of the game.

The nearest to that level of backing came at the Stadium of Light, as 2,000 Bolton fans made the trip from the north west to the north east.

Next highest was the 1,896 Sheffield Wednesday fans who went to Portman road, only to see their side concede in the 90th minute as keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saw the ball snaffled away by a stealth Macauley Bonne turnover and Conor Chaplin score.