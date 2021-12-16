Danny Cowley’s side are one point off the play-off places after a nine-game unbeaten league run, which makes them one of the country’s most in-form teams at present.

And as they continue to go from strength to strength, the statistics show the Blues have posed a greater threat and been more prolific in front of goal following the half-time interval this term.

As a result, they are currently ahead of a number of their League One rivals in a table comprised of second-half displays.

Pompey are comfortably placed in the top six on this basis – and outdo the likes of Sunderland and Wycombe, who sit above them in the real league standings.

Cowley’s side would have accumulated 33 points with these parameters installed on matches, whereas they would have tallied 30 on first-half performances alone.

They would also have recorded nine victories – two more than the total from first-half showings.

It appears the Blues seemingly grow into games rather than burst out of the blocks.

Michael Jacobs netted Pompey's second injury-time goal this term against Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown

In total, the Fratton outfit have scored 18 goals in the second 4, while netting only10 before the break.

Throughout their 22 league fixtures played, Pompey have scored 14 goals between minute 61 and 90 - the same amount across minute one and 60.

And this was reflected perfectly against Morecambe last Saturday.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring in the 11th minute by firing home from close range, before Connor Ogilvie secured the 2-0 victory with a 77th minute header.

And in their last league success prior to their Shrimps triumph, they left it late to put Steve Evans’ Gillingham to the sword.

What this may also suggest is that Pompey’s fitness levels are superior to other teams in the division.

While proving they have the grit and determination that aligns itself with the club.

