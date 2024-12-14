The latest details on Portsmouth's injury list - with return dates

4 . Conor Shaughnessy

Injury: knee Mousinho said: Shaughs is on the same course. As you could imagine, we’ve been really careful with Shaughs because of the nature of his injuries. He’s out doing straight-line running and the progression for him will be to change direction and then get the ball involved. After that he’ll be back with us, but there’s no rush and we are not going to push him. Return date: start of 2025. | National World