The latest details on Portsmouth's injury list - with return dates

The treatment room is a busy place after the Blues’ tale of fitness woe had been showing signs of abating.
We’ve got the latest on all of the players carrying issues, what boss John Mousinho had to say on the issues and, crucially, when we can expect to see them back in action.
1. Pompey's injured players - and their return dates
Pompey’s injured player include, from right to left, Kusini Yengi, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Jordan Williams.
2. Ibane Bowat
Injury: torn patella knee tendon.
Mousinho said: ‘Ibane is continuing his rehab work. We are not looking at him playing again this season. If he gets back sooner we’ll be elated but there’s no pressure in terms of a return date.’
Return date: next season.
3. Regan Poole
Injury: hamstring
Mousinho said: With Regan he was 50/50 for Derby. It was very much precautionary but was one of those on that side where he had the hamstring graft and was just feeling a bit of tightness.’’
Return date: On the bench at Derby
4. Conor Shaughnessy
Injury: knee
Mousinho said: Shaughs is on the same course. As you could imagine, we’ve been really careful with Shaughs because of the nature of his injuries. He’s out doing straight-line running and the progression for him will be to change direction and then get the ball involved. After that he’ll be back with us, but there’s no rush and we are not going to push him.
Return date: start of 2025.
