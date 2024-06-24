Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey will discover their 2024-25 Championship fixture schedule on Wednesday.

For the first time in 12 years, the Fratton Park faithful can look forward to planning what Championship grounds they want to travel to. Life in the Championship is a lot different to League One and League Two, which Pompey have been accustomed to for more than a decade.

It's one division below the top flight, and with Pompey included, there is a real scattering of former Premier League clubs. In fact 19 out of the 24 teams have played in it, with only five yet to grace the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

A bumper £935m TV deal spread over five years was agreed between the EFL and Sky Sports, and while Pompey would still have benefitted had they not got promoted, they will reap the rewards more thanks to their Championship status. A selection of League One games were shown on television last season, mainly against their promotion rivals, but now they could be on every other week.

There are already some hints as to what Pompey's schedule might look like, with the club requesting that they are away from home for the first game. No home pre-season friendly has been arranged, either, as the club puts the finishing touches to a newly-laid pitch that has been installed at the same as work on a new TV gantry on the South Stand roof this summer.

Work is currently ongoing, but that won’t be the only thing supporters will notice on their return next season. For fans that are unable to attend the first game of the season, they will be able to watch the match from the comfort of their own home.

For the first match-day of the season, with the 3pm blackout rule not in effect with no Premier League games on, all 72 clubs will have their game shown on Sky Sports. The finer details will be revealed on Wednesday when everything is confirmed - but there are some things that have been revealed ahead of the big day.

According to the Bristol Post, to deal with the so many games being streamed over one time, leagues will be given slots. Matches will also be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Two Championship games will be shown on Friday, August 9, as well as one match each from leagues One and League Two. There will be eight Championship games on Saturday, as well as 11 matches apiece from the two divisions below. On Sunday, the remaining two Championship games will then be broadcast.

Each division will have a set kick-off time on the Saturday of either 12.30, 3pm or 5.30pm. As to which games will be shown at which time has yet to be revealed, but that will surely come on Wednesday when the fixtures are released.

That's the opening weekend covered, but supporters should be advised that before making any travel arrangements for any long trips in during the weeks and months that follow, Sky Sports will confirm which games are being broadcast.

