The latest odds on Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & Co winning promotion from League One next season

This came after Sunderland denied Wycombe an instant return to the Championship by defeating Gareth Ainsworth’s side 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The last remaining spot in the third tier will be determined next week when Mansfield take on Port Vale in the League Two play-off final.

Despite not knowing every team who will battle for honours in League One next term, the bookies have already revealed who they believe will clinch promotion.

We’ve turned to Sky Bet to uncover who they have earmarked as the early favourites.

1. Cambridge United - 23rd Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Morecambe - 22nd Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham - 21st Sky Bet promotion odds: 16/1 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4. Exeter - 20th Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales