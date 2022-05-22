From left: Danny Cowley, Wayne Rooney, Darren Moore, Steven Schumacher.

The latest odds on Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & Co winning promotion from League One next season

Twenty-three teams are already booked in to compete in League One next season.

This came after Sunderland denied Wycombe an instant return to the Championship by defeating Gareth Ainsworth’s side 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The last remaining spot in the third tier will be determined next week when Mansfield take on Port Vale in the League Two play-off final.

Despite not knowing every team who will battle for honours in League One next term, the bookies have already revealed who they believe will clinch promotion.

We’ve turned to Sky Bet to uncover who they have earmarked as the early favourites.

1. Cambridge United - 23rd

Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Morecambe - 22nd

Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1

Photo: Clive Rose

3. Cheltenham - 21st

Sky Bet promotion odds: 16/1

Photo: Dan Istitene

4. Exeter - 20th

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

Photo: Pete Norton

