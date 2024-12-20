Injured Pompey players (from left to right) Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Jordan Williams. placeholder image
The latest Portsmouth injury picture - with return dates ahead of Coventry City and Watford

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 08:17 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 08:42 BST

Pompey embark on their busy festive period of fixtures against Coventry City tomorrow.

It will be all hands to the pump for a frenetic period, which effectively runs until February 1 with the FA Cup and rearranged games against Blackburn and Millwall to negotiate in the new year.

So how is Pompey’s injury situation now looking? We’ve got the very latest from the treatment room and how things are looking over when those not available or considered doubts will return.

1. Kusini Yengi

Injury: knee. Mousinho said: 'Kas is on the same pathway and is three weeks into a 10-week period of recovery.' Return date: Start of February | National World

2. Ibane Bowat

Injury: knee Mousinho said: 'He's back next season - and that's it really. 'He's around the place and doing his rehab, but it's a tough one when you're in a knee brace for so long. He's in the gym and keeping himself going.' Return: Start of 2025-26 season | Portsmouth FC

3. Jacob Farrell

Injury: knee Mousinho said: 'Jacob is close, but we're now looking at him being back for around the new year.' Return: Sunderland Photo: Jason Brown

4. Jordan Williams

Injury: hamstring Mousinho said: 'Jordan is close. He should be back for the Boxing Day game, if not available for the game back in training.' Return: Watford | National World

