It will be all hands to the pump for a frenetic period, which effectively runs until February 1 with the FA Cup and rearranged games against Blackburn and Millwall to negotiate in the new year.
So how is Pompey’s injury situation now looking? We’ve got the very latest from the treatment room and how things are looking over when those not available or considered doubts will return.
1. Kusini Yengi
Injury: knee.
Mousinho said: 'Kas is on the same pathway and is three weeks into a 10-week period of recovery.'
Return date: Start of February
2. Ibane Bowat
Injury: knee
Mousinho said: 'He's back next season - and that's it really.
'He's around the place and doing his rehab, but it's a tough one when you're in a knee brace for so long. He's in the gym and keeping himself going.'
3. Jacob Farrell
Injury: knee
Mousinho said: 'Jacob is close, but we're now looking at him being back for around the new year.'
4. Jordan Williams
Injury: hamstring
Mousinho said: 'Jordan is close. He should be back for the Boxing Day game, if not available for the game back in training.'
Return: Watford
