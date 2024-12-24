Injury and illness saw new names added to those already in the treatment room.
Pompey boss John Mousinho has given the lowdown on how things stand ahead of the festive fixtures with Watford and Bristol City - along with expected return dates.
1. Pompey injury latest
Pompey boss John Mousinho has given injury updates on his squad, including (from left to right): Terry Devlin, Elias Sorensen, Regan Poole and Abdoulaye Kamara.
2. Conor Shaughnessy
Injury: Calf
Mousinsho pre-Watford press conference: 'The picture is still the same with Shaughs.
Mousinsho pre-Coventry press conference:
'Shaughs is okay, we are looking at about three more weeks until he’s back in full training, so early January. ‘We will be cautious with him anyway because of the nature of the injury and the fact that, by the time it comes around to January, he will have been out for about five months. ‘When he first came back, he obviously went straight into the team (Sheffield United), but he hadn’t actually been out that long. ‘With the second stint - and having two injuries since then - it’s more important for us to take our time with him. ‘In terms of being ready for the first team, I would probably say, realistically, we’ll then need 2-3 weeks with him on the training pitch. ‘Shocks is a massive player, he started 45 games last season, was in the EFL Team of the Season, the PFA Team of the Season, and was one of the players of the year. ‘On top of all that, he scored some huge goals for us. We have really missed him this season.’
Return date: Start of February | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Jacob Farrell
Injury: knee
Mousinho said: 'Jacob did part of the training session with us today. Jacob should be back available for the new year.'
Return: Sunderland Photo: Jason Brown
4. Jordan Williams
Injury: hamstring
Mousinho said: 'Jordan did part of the training session with us today (Monday), Jordan is close to a full return to training, if not tomorrow then when we get back from Christmas. He’ll then be back with us.'
Return: Bristol City | National World
