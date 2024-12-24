2 . Conor Shaughnessy

Injury: Calf Mousinsho pre-Watford press conference: 'The picture is still the same with Shaughs. Mousinsho pre-Coventry press conference: 'Shaughs is okay, we are looking at about three more weeks until he’s back in full training, so early January. ‘We will be cautious with him anyway because of the nature of the injury and the fact that, by the time it comes around to January, he will have been out for about five months. ‘When he first came back, he obviously went straight into the team (Sheffield United), but he hadn’t actually been out that long. ‘With the second stint - and having two injuries since then - it’s more important for us to take our time with him. ‘In terms of being ready for the first team, I would probably say, realistically, we’ll then need 2-3 weeks with him on the training pitch. ‘Shocks is a massive player, he started 45 games last season, was in the EFL Team of the Season, the PFA Team of the Season, and was one of the players of the year. ‘On top of all that, he scored some huge goals for us. We have really missed him this season.’ Return date: Start of February | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages