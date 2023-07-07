Pompey have made a blistering start to the summer transfer window.

So far, nine new faces have arrived in the opening weeks of the market, which has seen the Blues emerge as early promotion contenders.

John Mousinho has added Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Jack Sparkes, Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi to his squad, which he believes will give them the edge over their rivals next season.

The Blues got their preparations for the new season under way on Thursday as they beat Gibraltarian side Europa FC 1-0.

Colby Bishop netted the only goal in Spain as Mousinho’s men got their pre-season fixtures off to a winning start.

It’s set to be an exciting 2023-24 League One campaign, with the Fratton faithful hoping it is seventh time lucky as they look to finally win promotion to the Championship.

But which sides are the pre-season favourites to reach the second tier this term?

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds from Sky Bet to discover how Pompey compare as the early front runners for promotion in the upcoming season.

Here’s what we found.

1 . League One promotion odds The latest League One promotion odds. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Burton Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales