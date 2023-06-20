The latest verdict on next season’s League One title race with Portsmouth, Derby, Charlton, Barnsley & Co amongst favourites: in pictures
The Blues have unveiled five new arrivals since the start of the transfer window last Wednesday and have made the second-most signings in League One.
The flurry of transfer activity has seen excitement grow amongst supporters, with the club announcing on Friday that 12,500 season tickets had been sold at Fratton Park next term.
With excitement growing ahead of Pompey’s seventh campaign in the third tier, the Fratton faithful are hoping this will finally be the year which will see them return to the Championship.
With the transfer window now open, how has the early completed business changed the verdict on next season’s title race?
We’ve taken a look at the latest Sky Bet odds to see which sides are the latest favourites in League One next term.