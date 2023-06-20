Pompey have got their preparations for the 2023-24 season off to the best start.

The flurry of transfer activity has seen excitement grow amongst supporters, with the club announcing on Friday that 12,500 season tickets had been sold at Fratton Park next term.

With excitement growing ahead of Pompey’s seventh campaign in the third tier, the Fratton faithful are hoping this will finally be the year which will see them return to the Championship.

With the transfer window now open, how has the early completed business changed the verdict on next season’s title race?

We’ve taken a look at the latest Sky Bet odds to see which sides are the latest favourites in League One next term.

1 . League One title favourites The early favourites in League One next season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Cheltenham Latest odds: 66/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage Latest odds: 66/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle Latest odds: 66/1. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales