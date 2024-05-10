The latest view inside Portsmouth's Fratton Park as progress is made on brand new feature
Eric Eisner has provided Pompey fans with a picture update on the new TV gantry that is currently being constructed at Fratton Park.
Work began on the project immediately after the final home game of the season against Wigan on Saturday, April 20, when the Blues were presented with the League One championship trophy.
That included the PO4 playing surface being removed to accommodate a 30-foot crane, which has been built on site to accommodate the works, plus the erection of scaffolding that stretches to the roof of the South Stand.
This final component of the work that has been ongoing at Fratton Park is considered highly challenging, while the timeline to complete is tight. All work on the 20-metre-long gantry has to be concluded by the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season - August 10. Meanwhile, the crane has to be removed by the first week of June to accommodate the reseeding of the Fratton Park pitch.
Another gantry is also being introduced in the Fratton End, with the platform suspended from the trusses so that it doesn’t impact the fans’ views of the pitch.
Steve Cripps, managing director of PMC Construction, clearly has his work cut out. However, Eisner’s picture, posted on X, formerly Twitter, of ongoing work shows everything is well under control and on schedule. Indeed, the structure is advancing well, with the outline of what has been described as a ‘Premier League-ready’ feature clearly visible.
It’s a sight that is far removed from the scene on the final home game of the season when the Pompey players were presented with the League One trophy and their winners’ medals. It’s also hard to believe that it was the setting for when thousands of fans spilled onto the pitch to celebrate promotion after victory against Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16.
There’s still three months to go until fans are allowed back into Fratton Park for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. At this stage, it’s still not clear whether the Blues will be at home on the opening day of the season or whether Pompey plan to hold any pre-season friendly at home before the new term kicks off.
The Blues’ plans will become clearer in the coming weeks, while next year’s Championship fixtures will be released on June 26. By that time, Pompey’s latest new feature will be near completed to boost an already impressive looking Fratton Park that will welcomes thousands of new Championship visitors over the course of the 2024-25 season.
