The Blues have had their fair share of players enlisted to represent their respective countries at all age levels in the upcoming break.

Five players from Danny Cowley’s squad have been picked to meet up with their international set-ups, which includes two loan youngsters.

Welsh-man Joe Morrell is the only player to receive a senior call-up, while Josh Griffiths (England U21s), Dane Scarlett (England U20s), Harry Jewitt-White (Wales U19s) and Alfie Bridgman (Malta U19s) have been called upon to represent their nations at under-age level

While a number of sides have had their fixtures this weekend postponed due to these departures, there will still be eight matches taking place across League One – including leaders Ipswich’s trip to Plymouth.

But how many players from Pompey’s rivals have received call-ups?

We’ve taken a look at how each club will be affected this weekend when their players are away on international duty.

Here are the numbers from each League One side.

Note: Cambridge, Exeter, Forest Green, Morecambe and Wycombe haven’t been included in the list because they haven’t had any faces called up.

1. Accrington - 1 Mo Sangare (Liberia).

2. Barnsley - 1 Luca Connell (Republic of Ireland U21).

3. Bolton - 5 Dion Charles (Northern Ireland), Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland), Amadou Bakayoko (Sierra Leone), Owen Beck (Wales U21), James Trafford (England U21).

4. Bristol Rovers - 1 Luca Hoole (Wales U21).