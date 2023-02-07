The League One sides with the most out-of-contract players in the summer - including Portsmouth, Ipswich, Derby, Charlton, Bolton & Co: in pictures
Pompey currently have 10 players out-of-contract in the summer.
Those are, of course, excluding the Blues’ four loan stars - whose agreements come to a conclusion at the end of the season.
Among those contracted names who have their deals coming to an end at the close of the campaign include Ronan Curtis, Jay Mingi, Louis Thompson & Clark Robertson.
With the January window recently closing, John Mousinho has revealed Pompey are yet to hold talks with a large number of those players - with Mingi one exception.
But with 10 players currently without a deal at Fratton Park beyond the end of the season, how does that figure compare to the rest of League One?
With help from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at which third-tier club has the most stars out-of-contract in the summer.
Here’s what we found.