This time next week, it could all be over!

Pompey could have promotion in the bag and the League One title safely secured - if everything goes their way, of course, between Wcombe v Derby in midweek and then with their own trip to third-placed Bolton on Saturday.

Marlon Pack might even be crowned League One’s player of the season, and ditto John Mousinho, who has been nominated for the third-tier’s manager of the season accolade. Those announcements will be made next Sunday night at a galla dinner in London. So, next weekend could prove monumental as far as Pompey are concerned.

The division’s team of the year will also be revealed at the EFL bash in the capital - and it’s only natural to think the Blues will be well represented there, too, given the season they continue to have. Indeed, as well as Pack, there’s been some stand-out performers with the star and crescent on their chests this term, with Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy and Abu Kamara just three who quickly spring to mind.

However, a large Pompey contigent might not be the case, if whoscored.com’s ratings for the season are to believed. It’s their rankings each match day which helps the EFL determine their teams of the week - and according to the trusted provider of player values, there’s others elsewhere in the division who have been performing to a higher standard on a regular basis.

Indeed, if they’re lucky, the Blues will have just two players named in the pretigious team of the season! So to give you a taste of what might come, here’s who whoscored.com have in their team of the season (4-4-2) to date and a potential bench made up of a goalkeeper, two defenders, two midfielders, an attacking midfielder and a substitute striker!

BTW: A former Pompey player would be among the substitutes given his performances for his new club this season!