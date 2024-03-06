A possibly pivotal fortnight lies in wait for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth players as they look to take another step closer to securing the League One title.

It has already been a remarkable season for a new look Pompey squad as they have suffered just four defeats in 36 league games to move six points clear of second placed Bolton Wanderers as the final run-in rapidly approaches.

Mousinho and his players will head to play-off contenders Blackpool for what is sure to be a stern test on Saturday afternoon before returning to Fratton Park three days later as they host a Burton Albion side still not clear of the relegation zone. Those challenging fixtures are followed by an away day at Peterborough United and a home game with Barnsley as Pompey face two sides that can still be viewed as title contenders. On Tuesday night, both Barnsley and Bolton dropped points as the pair played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Oakwell.

But how do the stats experts at FootballWP believe the League One table will look when a long and exciting season comes to a close?