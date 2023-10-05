The Leeds United experience driving former Reading man forward to realise Portsmouth ambition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the in-form defender has told how his experience at second-tier level with Leeds tells him there’s plenty at Fratton Park this season who can step up a division.

Shaughnessy emerged at Elland Road with the club pushing to reach the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa. He collected nine league outings amid 15 appearances while with the Whites, before dropping down to League Two with Rochdale and Burton.

John Mousinho has touted Shaughnessy as having Championship quality, however, with Shaughnessy out to make good on that billing at Fratton Park.

Shaughnessy said: ‘It’s a nice compliment and I’ll take it.

‘I’ve had brief experience at that level - around 15 games. So it’s good experience and that’s definitely where I want to be.

‘We’ve got a great opportunity here for everyone to achieve that and a lot of players here can step up that level. I’ve played at that level and know what’s required.

‘We have the confidence to do that. It’s a very long season and we’ll take it as it comes, but going off the back of what we’ve seen so far we can take every confidence going forward.’

Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy is aiming to fulfil boss John Mousinho's Championship billing. Pic: Jason Brown.

The 27-year-old has operated largely under the radar, but gained increasing plaudits and bagged a late, late winner against Wycombe on Tuesday night. Shaughnessy admitted he couldn’t be happier with how his Pompey career is going after his summer arrival.

He added: ‘I’m happy to be playing week in, week out. I think any player would tell you that makes a major difference.

‘You generally should improve through your career and I feel I’ve been doing that. There’s ups and downs but I think I can keep getting better and better.

‘In terms of being under the radar, it’s probably me – that’s how I am. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest to be like that.