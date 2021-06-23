The level of work Pompey are putting into player overhaul to be ready to face Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Co revealed
New first-team assistant coach Simon Bassey has revealed how hard Pompey’s staff are working on recruitment.
Bassey’s arrival at Fratton Park was officially confirmed today, after first being revealed by The News two-and-a-half weeks ago.
And the 45-year-old, who was in charge of Barnet at the end of last season, has given an insight into the level of endeavour by the Blues’ backroom team when it came carrying out an overhaul of the squad this summer.
Bassey explained it’s been all hands to the pump with everyone mucking in together on duties - and putting in 13-hour days to get deals over the line.
He told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m here to be part of the team, and we work best when we’re a team.
‘Danny’s really keen for there not to be a hierarchy so everyone mucks in.
‘He’s mentioned before “lean and mean” as a staff, so we’re all in, working and will contribute to all aspects of the job.
‘Thursday is a great day with the fixtures coming out. It starts to feel real then and you can start plotting your journey.
‘Friday the boys are in for testing, so it will be great to meet them.
‘Then we get to work on Monday.‘We’ve got lots to do, but we’ve certainly been working hard - 13 hour days - to add to the squad and improve. That’s what everyone has to try and do.’
