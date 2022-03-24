The striker has scored nine goals in 29 outings for Gary Bowyer’s side this term.

And with all three of the Blues’ current crop of forwards – George Hirst, Tyler Walker and Aiden O’Brien – not on permanent long-term deals at Fratton Park, fresh attacking faces will be a must during the close season.

Thomas-Asante’s contract at Salford runs until 2023, though, which means the Blues would have to delve into their pockets to land the in-demand striker.

It’s not clear how much he will cost. But, already, it’s worth asking, would he be worth it?

To help us answer that, we spoke to EFL Debate presenter Gabriel Sutton, who gave his verdict on the front man.

Here’s what he said.

‘Thomas-Asante’s always been very impressive, from a ball carrying point of view.

‘That has always been one of his key assets, even going back to his time at MK Dons. It was very surprising that he didn’t get more of a look in at Stadium MK.

‘I look at the three Pompey attackers who played at Plymouth – there’s Ronan Curtis, who didn't strike me as someone who could drive forward with the ball; Aiden O’Brien, I wouldn’t say that’s his remit either; and George Hirst, who isn’t often a direct runner with the ball as well.

‘Thomas-Asante would bring a different dimension to a Pompey side that are so good in pressing high up the pitch and forcing turnovers.

‘He is one of those players who can be really dangerous in those turnovers because he’s quick, he’s direct, he’s skilful and can run with the ball.

‘He scored a hat-trick last time out against Scunthorpe, so that shows you that there is a goalscorer in there as well.

‘He could also be a potential asset. He’s in his early 20s and, especially with Pompey’s new transfer policy, he would then be one you could sell for big money as well.

‘Hirst is on quite a hefty wage at Leicester, so you do wonder, with the type of budget Pompey will be working under, whether they can justify bringing him back or whether they look at someone elsewhere like Thomas-Asante.