The magnificent message from Portsmouth faithful - sending out a statement to the Championship
Yet almost 2,000 Pompey supporters remain undeterred - and are heading to Hull on Saturday to cheer on John Mousinho’s men.
Irrespective of what is developing into a bleak Championship return, another remarkable away following will be present at the MKM Stadium.
With a 524-mile round trip lying in wait, more than 1,900 tickets have already been snapped up by the Fratton faithful, who are to be located in the ground’s North and East Stands.
And with tickets still on sale from the club’s Anson Road ticket office until 10am on Friday, that number can be expected to increase for a first trip to Hull since December 2020.
On that occasion, Kenny Jackett’s side won 2-0 through own goals from Jacob Greaves and Josh Magennis to fire them to League One’s summit, although eventually finished eighth.
Now in the Championship, it has been a tough start for Mousinho’s men, but Pompey are currently averaging crowds of 20,241 at Fratton Park - the 13th best in the division.
While numbers on the road continue to be strong, with 2,413 in attendance for the midweek trip to Cardiff earlier this month, which ended in a demoralising 2-0 loss.
Just as impressive is the fact Hull marks the first of successive away fixtures for the Blues, with a trip to Plymouth on Tuesday evening (November 5) - and still supporters are digging deep to attend.
Mind you, Pompey possess a better away record than at Fratton Park so far this season, collecting five of their eight points on their travels.
There was also the only victory in 13 matches this term, which arrived at QPR a fortnight ago, watched by 1,744 travelling fans in an overall attendance of 17,438.
In contrast, Mousinho’s side have totalled three points at Fratton Park, the product of three draws, while have scored just three goals. They were also eliminated by Millwall there in the Carabao Cup in August.
Nonetheless, the fans continue to back the Championship’s bottom club with impressive support.