1. Dan Crowley - free agent

The 23-year-old was paoched by Arsenal from Aston Villa as a youngster, having been personally spotted by Arsene Wenger. He's not hit the heights many expected but did play 22 times to help Hull to the League One crown after joining them during the second half of last season. A promise of being Pompey's talisman may tempt him to the south coast after being let go by Birmingham.

Photo: Pete Norton