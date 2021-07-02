After four years without an out-and-out number 10, swathes of fans would agree Pompey need to recruit a specialised performer for the role.
Plenty of names have occupied the role since the return to League One. The likes of Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Conor Chaplin, Connor Ronan, Kyle Bennett, Ryan Williams and Michael Jacobs have all featured there.
As Danny Cowley continues his recruitment search, remedying the long-standing issue may be on his shopping list.
Here’s a look at some of the players who could fit the bill for the Pompey boss...
1. Dan Crowley - free agent
The 23-year-old was paoched by Arsenal from Aston Villa as a youngster, having been personally spotted by Arsene Wenger. He's not hit the heights many expected but did play 22 times to help Hull to the League One crown after joining them during the second half of last season. A promise of being Pompey's talisman may tempt him to the south coast after being let go by Birmingham.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Josh Harrop - Preston
The 25-year-old is etched into Man United history when he became the club's 100th Premier League goalscorer in May 2017. However, Harrop's struggled to make a real impact at Preston and spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich. That suggests he could again be tempted to drop to the third tier, with North End reportedly willing to let him leave.
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Jamie Allen - Coventry
The ex-Burton man has already been linked with a move to Pompey. Allen's reportedly seeking regular minutes once again, having fallen out of favour at Coventry. He helped Mark Robins' side to the League One crown in 2020 and spent most of his career in the third tier.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4. Taylor Richards - Brighton
The £2.5m signing from Man City enjoyed a fine first senior loan spell at Doncaster last season, plundering 11 goals and five assists in 48 games. Brighton may want Richards to step up the to Championship, but a side battling for League One promotion may also suit.
Photo: Nathan Stirk