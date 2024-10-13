Pompey have had a tough start to life in the Championship in this campaign. They went up from the third tier last term along with Derby County and Oxford United.

However, they are winless in their first nine games and are 23rd in the table. John Mousinho’s men are inside the bottom three along with Cardiff City and QPR and are three points from safety.

Next up for Pompey is an away trip to Loftus Road to face the Hoops next weekend after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at Transfermarkt’s market value ratings for all their players...