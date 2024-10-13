The market value of 31 Portsmouth players ranked as two summer sigings hit seven-figure territory

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 13th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

Pompey were promoted from League One last season

Pompey have had a tough start to life in the Championship in this campaign. They went up from the third tier last term along with Derby County and Oxford United.

However, they are winless in their first nine games and are 23rd in the table. John Mousinho’s men are inside the bottom three along with Cardiff City and QPR and are three points from safety.

Next up for Pompey is an away trip to Loftus Road to face the Hoops next weekend after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at Transfermarkt’s market value ratings for all their players...

€150k

1. Tom Lowery

€150k | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
€200k

2. Ben Stevenson

€200k | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
€200k

3. Zak Swanson

€200k | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
€250k

4. Jordan Archer

€250k | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice