The market value of every League One squad including Portsmouth, Ipswich, MK Dons, Oxford and Charlton

As seven players left, five new bodies arrived through the door as Danny Cowley continued to put his stamp on the squad he inherited nearly one year ago.

But how valuable is the Blues set-up as things stand?

And how does it compare to others in a division that is more than likely going to include Pompey once again this season?

Well, using data from Transfermarkt, we have ranked each League One side from who has the least valuable squad to the side that has the most expensive squad - including each team’s most valuable player (excluding loanees).

1. Accrington Stanley Total squad value: £1.85million - Average value per player: £66,000 - Most Valuable Player: Ethan Hamilton (£270,000)

2. Cambridge United Total squad value: £1.85million - Average value per player: £71,000 - Most Valuable Player: Wes Hoolahan (£270,000)

3. AFC Wimbledon Total squad value: £2.61million - Average value per player: £84,000 - Most Valuable Player: Ben Heneghan (£360,000)

4. Morecambe Total squad value: £3.62million - Average value per player: £129,000 - Most Valuable Player: Toumani Diagouraga (£360,000)