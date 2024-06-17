Some are among the highest profile names in football - both at home and on the continent.
While others are slightly less well known when it comes to their standings in the game.
But all these men have something in common - they spent periods at Pompey trying to earn themselves deals.
We’ve dug up a far-reaching list of players to appear in friendlies or rock up at the Blues training ground over the years.
1. Pompey triallists
From left to right: Pompey triallists Heung Min Son, Thiago Motta, Denilson, Georgi Kinkladze. | The News
2. Geovanni
Former Benfica and Barcelona man scored at Yeovil but signed for Manchester City in 2007.
| EMPICS Sport
3. Connor Randall
Spent time on trial under Paul Cook and the right-back has now been released by Liverpool | The News
4. AmdyFaye
The other story Harry Redknapp's bulldog Rosie is renowned for. 'Andy Henry' came on trial in 2003 and was 'kidnapped' by Redknapp until he signed a deal. | EMPICS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.