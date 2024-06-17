Some are among the highest profile names in football - both at home and on the continent.

While others are slightly less well known when it comes to their standings in the game.

But all these men have something in common - they spent periods at Pompey trying to earn themselves deals.

We’ve dug up a far-reaching list of players to appear in friendlies or rock up at the Blues training ground over the years.

1 . Pompey triallists From left to right: Pompey triallists Heung Min Son, Thiago Motta, Denilson, Georgi Kinkladze. | The News Photo Sales

2 . Geovanni Former Benfica and Barcelona man scored at Yeovil but signed for Manchester City in 2007. | EMPICS Sport Photo Sales

3 . Connor Randall Spent time on trial under Paul Cook and the right-back has now been released by Liverpool | The News Photo Sales