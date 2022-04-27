The message Portsmouth have fired to Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic & Co after dramatic Wigan Athletic comeback win

And the same can be said for the rest of League One moving ahead, after the Blues stunned Leam Richardson’s side by coming back from two down at half-time to win 3-2 at Fratton Park last night.

The victory saw the Latics’ promotion party put on ice, as Danny Cowley’s men signed off at home in dramatic style.

Pompey are now unbeaten in 10 games at PO4 - winning eight games in the process.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has helped underpin a powerful league finale with just two losses arriving in the final 17 League One fixtures.

Thanks to a couple of rock runs, it won’t be enough to deliver play-off football in Danny Cowley’s first full season at the club.

But Harness feels the Fratton faithful and their rivals have now caught glimpse of what their team are capable of reaching.

He said: ‘It shows how far we’ve come.

Marcus Harness sparks Pompey's comeback with the assist for George Hirst's first goal.

‘At the start of the season we could’ve have crumbled in that situation.

‘But there’s quality and resilience in this group, so we’re pleased with how far we’ve come.

‘There’s not many better places to play football when spirit is high, it’s bouncing and we’re winning games.

‘It was a pleasure to play in that second half, not a lot of places compare.

‘I thought we’d been promoted with those scenes at the end!

‘It’s just pleasing to show everyone what we can be.

‘Hopefully we can now finish on a high.

‘It’s been a disappointing season, but the gaffer said before the game we’ve been going along at automatic promotion form.

‘So the signs are there that there’s a good team here.

‘It’s been a stop-start season but we’re glad we’ve ended it well.’

Harness proved one of Wigan’s chief tormentors, with a display which underlined how difficult he can be to stop when the 26-year-old’s at full throttle.

The winger caused plenty of problems with his direct running and trickery, as well as sparking the comeback with the assist for George Hirst’s first goal.

He added: ‘It’s enjoyable.

‘I’ve loved playing with Hayden (Carter) out there.

‘I was getting a lot of ball and it was about putting balls into the box.

‘I’ve not had too many chances to do that the last few weeks.