The message to Portsmouth starlet as he prepares for Fratton Park exit

Harvey Laidlaw has been challenged to accelerate his exciting development as he prepares for a stint away from Pompey.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

Blues boss John Mousinho has lauded the academy talent’s creative quality, as he gains senior minutes in pre-season.

Now the Pompey head coach wants Laidlaw to make strides in his defensive work, with Southern League Gosport keen to take the left-sided player on loan.

The grandson of Blues hero Joe Laidlaw enjoyed a breakthrough week ahead of starting the second year of his academy scholarship, with senior appearances at Gosport and Hawks.

Laidlaw helped win the game after his second-half introduction at Privett Park - prompting Mousinho to start him at West Leigh Park the next day.

The academy player of the season responded with a man-of-the-match display in the 1-0 success, as he took his opportunity with both hands.

Laidlaw’s classy ball in provided the ammunition for Destiny Ojo to score the only goal of the game, as he put in a high-energy display.

Mousinho has seen enough of the teenager to see the potential he possess and feels he has the attitude to continue developing.

Portsmouth academy youngster Harvey Laidlaw has shone in first-team action last week. Pic: Jason Brown.Portsmouth academy youngster Harvey Laidlaw has shone in first-team action last week. Pic: Jason Brown.
That now has to be his ambition - if he is to fulfil his dream of making the grade at Fratton Park.

Mousinho said: ‘We know that’s what Harvey’s got.

‘I think he produces a lot of assists and goal contributions for the academy.

‘I think he’s done that over the past couple of seasons and he’s now coming into his second year as a scholar.

‘He now needs to really kick on and work on other aspects of his game as well, which I know he’s doing, particularly defensively.

‘He’s got lovely quality on that left foot and showed that (against Hawks), as well as coming on and doing really well at Gosport.

‘The reason we started him against Hawks was because he thoroughly deserved it (after Gosport), the same with Dan Murray and Destiny.

‘We’re really pleased with their contributions.’

