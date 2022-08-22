The missing ingredient Blackpool loanee added to Portsmouth in Bristol Rovers victory

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale grabbed his maiden Blues goal in a standout performance in the 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Blackpool loanee produced a display of energy which epitomised his side’s high-energy approach - and boss Danny Cowley felt was needed.

He said: ‘I thought Owen was fizzy, I really like his energy and his intensity.

‘We took Dane (Scarlett) out of the team, an 18-year-old who’d started three games.

‘We knew we’d miss his fizz at the top end of the pitch.

‘But I thought Owen gave us that, which was great.

‘And it was great to see him rewarded with his performance with a goal.

Dale’s performance contributed to a Pompey success which continues their unbeaten start to the season.

But Cowley underlined he still believes there’s a long way to go for his team to realise their potential.

He added: ‘We’re a team who are growing, but we’re a work in progress.

‘There’s a lot to like but I felt we didn’t get the value for our play in the first 80 minutes.