Pompey have sold more than 5,000 season tickets ahead of their 2023-24 campaign.

The Blues revealed those figures last week - which will, no doubt, have increased since - as the club prepares for its 125th anniversary season.

The new term also represents a new ticketing strategy, with the introduction of a two-tier pricing structure. This will see supporters pay more to sit in the centre of the North and South stands than in the wings of the respective stands as well as the Fratton End.

Pompey’s early-bird pricing is still in effect, with the highest cost of a season ticket currently sitting at £434 (adult). This will increase to £479 after June 16.

But how does Fratton Park’s highest price compare to those elsewhere in League One?

We’ve taken a look at which third-tier clubs have the most expensive season tickets ahead of the forthcoming season to discover where the Blues rank.

Note: Premium or executive season tickets have not been included. Stevenage have not been named on the list as they’re yet to release their figures.

2 . Fleetwood Highest priced ticket: £269. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . Barnsley Highest priced ticket: £350. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Wigan Highest priced ticket: £366. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales