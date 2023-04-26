News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The most followed League One club on Twitter revealed and how Portsmouth’s outstanding fanbase compares to Charlton, Bolton, Barnsley & Co: in pictures

There’s no doubting Pompey are one of the most supported clubs in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

With plenty of former Premier League clubs now appearing in the third tier, the battle for supremacy from fans is higher than ever.

This has seen supporters from the Blues, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Derby plead their case on social media as to who is the biggest and most followed side in the division.

Last week, Pompey were revealed to be the second most followed side on Instagram in League One, placing just behind Derby in the ranks.

We’ve now turned to Twitter to discover how Pompey and their rivals compare.

Here’s what we found.

How Pompey compares as the most followed League One side on Twitter.

1. The most followed League One side on Twitter

How Pompey compares as the most followed League One side on Twitter. Photo: Jason Brown

Number of Twitter followers: 58.8k.

2. Morecambe

Number of Twitter followers: 58.8k. Photo: Julian Finney

Number of Twitter followers: 74.3k.

3. Forest Green

Number of Twitter followers: 74.3k. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Number of Twitter followers: 74.5k.

4. Lincoln

Number of Twitter followers: 74.5k. Photo: George Wood

