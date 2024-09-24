After the phenomenal highs of the 2023/24 League One campaign, Pompey have been hit with a tremendous reality check in their opening six Championship fixtures.

The step up to EFL’s second-tier of football has been exponential with the Blues yet to find their first win of the season. While last season saw the club take on players whose market values were typically all under £1 million, they are now welcoming stars who could be sold for close to £20m.

Indeed, in the recently concluded transfer window, Leeds United sold Crysencio Summerville to West Ham for £25m plus add-ons - a far cry from Pompey’s largest summer acquisition of Nicolas Schmid who’s reported transfer fee was suggested to be around £400,000.

As the Blues continue to adjust to their new challenges, here are 25 of the most valuable stars set to head to Fratton Park throughout the 2024/25 campaign, according to TransferMarkt...

1 . Market transfer values Ibane Bowat is reported to be Pompey's highest valued player, along with Andre Dozzell, with the stars worth nearly £1m according to TransferMarkt | National World

2 . James Trafford - £15m The 21-year-old goalkeeper plays for Burnley and was in action during their 2-1 win over Pompey on Saturday. He is worth £15m. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

3 . Illan Meslier - £15m Another goalkeeper at the top of the list, 25-year-old Leeds keeper Meslier is reportedly worth £15m. Photo: Stu Forster