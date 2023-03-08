Di’Shon Bernard is estimated to have the highest market value in Pompey’s squad.

The Manchester United loanee, who arrived at Fratton Park in January for the remainder of the campaign, is believed to be valued at £3.12m by Transfermarkt.

His price has previously been compared to his new Blues squad after the window closed, which also saw high prices on Marlon Pack and Dane Scarlett.

But how many of Pompey’s players make it into League One’s most valuable side?

We’ve returned to Transfermarket to use their database to discover which players form the estimated highest priced XI in the third tier.

Here’s how many faces from John Mousinho’s squad are included.

1 . Most valuable League One XI From left: Conor Chaplin, Jason Knight, Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Earl. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . GK - James Trafford (Bolton) Estimated market value: £892,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB - Conor Bradley (Bolton) Estimated market value: £892,000. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4 . CB - Mads Juel Andersen (Barnsley) Estimated market value: £2.23m. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales