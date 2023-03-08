News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The most valuable League One side after January transfer window - including Portsmouth, Bolton, Ipswich & Derby stars: in pictures

Di’Shon Bernard is estimated to have the highest market value in Pompey’s squad.

By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago

The Manchester United loanee, who arrived at Fratton Park in January for the remainder of the campaign, is believed to be valued at £3.12m by Transfermarkt.

His price has previously been compared to his new Blues squad after the window closed, which also saw high prices on Marlon Pack and Dane Scarlett.

But how many of Pompey’s players make it into League One’s most valuable side?

We’ve returned to Transfermarket to use their database to discover which players form the estimated highest priced XI in the third tier.

Here’s how many faces from John Mousinho’s squad are included.

From left: Conor Chaplin, Jason Knight, Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Earl.

1. Most valuable League One XI

From left: Conor Chaplin, Jason Knight, Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Earl.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £892,000.

2. GK - James Trafford (Bolton)

Estimated market value: £892,000.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £892,000.

3. RB - Conor Bradley (Bolton)

Estimated market value: £892,000.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £2.23m.

4. CB - Mads Juel Andersen (Barnsley)

Estimated market value: £2.23m.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
League OnePortsmouthBoltonIpswichFratton ParkManchester UnitedBlues