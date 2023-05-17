The much-loved figure joining former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Crystal Palace boss as he comes to Portsmouth

But Neil Warnock will turn to a football legend for support when his nationwide tour comes to Portsmouth next week.

The veteran manager brings his Neil Warnock - Are Your With Me? live event to the Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday of next week, for a night which is certain to bring laughs aplenty.

The 74-year-old will recount memories from a lifetime in the game at the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds, Crystal Palace and QPR as he pitted his wits against some of the greats.

Warnock, of course, came close to managing Pompey on more than one occasion - nearly succeeding Alain Perrin as boss in 2005.

He was also a popular choice to succeed Danny Cowley in January, before going to Huddersfield and brilliantly guiding them to Championship safety.

Warnock’s Pompey connections are certain to be covered, as he’s joined by Blues legend Barry Harris on stage during the show.

The Sheffield-born man has specifically asked for the much-loved Pompey stalwart to be part of the night, with Harris more than happy to be part of the occasion.

Harris said: ‘Neil knows me from Pompey and having chats over the years.

‘I was contacted a couple of weeks ago and asked if I’d like to do it. Can a fish swim? Of course I’d like to do it!

‘It’s a football do at the Guildhall and I believe tickets have sold well so far.

‘Neil is popular and is a good football man, the game lacks characters like him these days.

‘He’s obviously doing his tour which is going around the country and I can see this being a popular night when he comes to the city.

‘I’m a little bit nervous but I’m really looking forward to it.

‘I remember when he came to Fratton Park in 2010 with QPR when Steve Cotterill was manager.

‘We were hammering them and winning 1-0, but he kept getting into the referee’s ear and telling him that they were getting nothing. Then the ball hit Liam Lawrence on the shoulder up at the Milton End late on, the ref gave them a penalty and Liam got sent off!

‘I’m sure these are the sort of things we’ll end up talking about on the night.’

Tickets for Neil Warnock - Are You With Me? are available from the Portsmouth Guildhall website and box office priced £31 and £81 for meet and greet.

