Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s third Westleigh Park goalscorer had already been revealed, with John Mousinho earlier in the week declaring Sean Patton’s identity.

Last week’s Havant & Waterlooville moment was quite a contrast to the last Blues triallist who netted in a pre-season friendly, thereby scuppering Danny Cowley’s attempts to keep his presence out of the limelight at the time.

Some two years on, Jonathan Afolabi now represents KV Kortrijk in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League after being snapped up from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet there was a time when the striker was a Pompey secret, strictly under wraps - until he ruined it by scoring against Qatar SC.

Former Pompey triallist Jonathan Afolabi pictured for Republic Of Ireland Under-21s against Wales in March 2021. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images | Getty Images

Left without a single senior striker in the summer of 2022, head coach Cowley turned to a Celtic youngster and former Southampton player for a week-long pre-season training camp in Murcia, Spain.

Afolabi, a former Dundee, Ayr and Airdrieonians loanee, flew in from Manchester to link-up with the Blues’ squad and was asked to room with Alfie Bridgman.

Although contracted with the Scottish giants, the Blues were aware the then 22-year-old was available on a permanent deal should he sufficiently impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager not to alert other potential suitors, Cowley politely requested that Afolabi’s identity was not published by The News or club media, through articles or photographs.

Nonetheless, ever-resourceful supporters swiftly named the mystery man, through snatched sightings of him courtesy of videos and photos of him captured in the background.

Indeed, it became generally accepted on social media that Afolabi was training with Pompey in San Pedro del Pinatar, despite no official confirmation.

Selected for bench duty in the friendly against Qatar SC in Spain, the triallist was introduced in the 61st minute - and finished off Jay Mingi’s pass to break the deadlock as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That notable contribution, coupled with around 200 travelling fans present, meant it was no longer possible to withhold the forward’s identity.

Still, at the end of the training camp, the Blues and Afolabi went their separate ways, with Cowley deciding to not pursue a move.

Within days, Joe Pigott arrived on loan from Ipswich, followed by the £500,000 signing of Colby Bishop and then Spurs’ Dane Scarlett arriving, also on loan.

There was an unsuccessful trial at Forest Green before Afolabi joined League of Ireland Premier Division club Bohemians on a free transfer in the August, midway through their 2022 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in the 2023 campaign, he flourished, plundering 20 goals and seven assists in 39 outings, to earn a transfer to KV Kortrijk on January 1, 2024, reportedly in excess of 200,000 Euros.

Despite opening his account on his third outing by netting in a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge later that month, the former Celtic man has found goals hard to come by.