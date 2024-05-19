Work is already underway at Fratton Park as Portsmouth prepare for their return to the Championship. John Mousinho’s side topped League One to end their five-year stay in the third-tier and a busy summer is expected.

Pompey are among a number of teams in the English Football League now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. The only remaining sides with a short-term focus are those in the play-offs, of which only the Championship final remains.