The key area of Portsmouth's play at Ipswich that let them down and left Blues legend questioning decision

He believes Ryan Tunnicliffe was better suited to fulfil the vital role after his recent success in the 4-0 win against Accrington, with the midfielder claiming two assists.

Whittingham accepted the decision might have been for tactical reasons.

But with Curtis often struggling to deliver quality into the box from set-plays during the goalless draw at Portman Road, he feels Pompey missed an opportunity to capitalise on a key area of the game.

Speaking after the game on BBC Solent, Whittingham said: ‘He (Curtis) delivered a couple of decent ones but others weren’t so good.

‘You know, you have to have consistency away from home from your set-play deliverer.

‘Why Tunnicliffe wasn’t on them, I don’t know.

‘Obviously there’s some reason if the opposition won the ball and his ability to react and recover quickly, I don’t know.

Ronan Curtis prepares to take a corner against Ipswich today at Portman Road.